Turkey begins deporting IS fighters to native nations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the 74th General Debate at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on September 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Turkish government said Monday it's begun to deport foreign fighters connected with the Islamic State, including an unnamed American.

Ankara said it plans to deport some 2,500 foreign militants, most to allied nations. Turkey's interior ministry said the American accused of fighting for the Islamic State has already been deported and seven German militants are expected to be transported on Thursday.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week Turkey is not a "hotel" for foreign terrorists and they will be sent back to their native countries regardless of their citizenship status.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week Ankara had captured 287 terrorists in Syria during its offensive in September. Last month, U.S. forces killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria -- and Turkish officials have captured the slain leader's sister, wife and child.

Britain says it has stripped more than 100 Britons of citizenship so far this decade for supporting terrorist organizations.