President Moon Jae-in attends a funeral Mass for his mother, Kang Han-ok, at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in the southeastern city of Busan on Thursday. Photo by Yonahp

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has extended a condolence message to South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the death of his mother, Kang Han-ok, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.

Kim delivered the message Wednesday afternoon through the truce village of Panmunjom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

It was conveyed soon after to Moon at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in Busan, where a mourning station for Kang was set up, she added.

Kim sent his "consolation" message for Moon, expressing his "deep condolence," Ko added.

Kang, a Catholic, was laid to rest earlier Thursday after a Catholic Mass. The 92-year-old died from a chronic illness Tuesday.

Pope Francis also delivered a message, reading, "I was saddened to learn of the death of your dear mother Teresa Kang, and I assure you of my spiritual closeness during this time of sorrow."

He added: "Joining you in giving thanks to Almighty God for the example for her Christian faith and for the legacy of goodness she leaves behind, I pray that the Lord may sustain your family in his infinite mercy."