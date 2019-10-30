North Korea has developed smart television technology, Pyongyang said Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea has developed a new media technology that could be similar to smart TV, a traditional television set with integrated Internet and interactive features, according to state propaganda.

Pyongyang propaganda service So Kwang said Wednesday North Korean state enterprise Rakwon Trading Corp., developed the "intelligent television."

The technology is drawing public interest, according to So Kwang.

Pyongyang's new Smart TV debuted in September, when it was featured at the 15th Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair.

The North Korean Smart TV not only accesses television channels, but also operates on an "operating system buried underneath."

The Smart TV can be accessed through mobile applications on computer tablets or on North Korean mobile phones.

The technology from Rakwon can also be hooked up to North Korea's national network, or intranet, allowing state-sanctioned web surfing to take place through television, So Kwang said.

The North Korean propaganda service added users can watch past programs on the Smart TV.

North Korea has stressed tech advances despite its rejection of engagement with tech giant South Korea.

Diplomats of the two sides may soon meet, however.

Yonhap reported Wednesday Seoul's foreign ministry plans to send director-level diplomats to the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference next week.

The event includes attendees from more than 40 countries representing government, academia and the private sector.

North Korea participated in the conference in 2017, according to the report.