Pablo poses no threat to the United States or Atlantic Canada, but it will bring some rain and gusty winds to the Azores over the weekend, and shipping in the area can be impacted. Image courtesy NOAA

A late-season tropical storm sprang to life on Friday over the Gulf of Mexico and was given the name Olga, the 17th-named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. And far out over the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Pablo formed late Friday afternoon and was to pass near or over the Azores by Saturday night.

Olga was a short-lived tropical storm as the system weakened to a tropical rainstorm off the coast of Louisiana on Friday night. Despite weakening, Olga will drench the Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes through Saturday as it moves northward.

The National Hurricane Center is no longer monitoring the storm.

The enhanced downpours could lead to numerous flooding incidents, even in areas experiencing long-term drought.

The last time a storm formed over the Gulf of Mexico this late in the season was when Juan took shape in 1985, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist.

Americans in the storm's path can expect copious amounts of rain and gusty thunderstorms northward from the central Gulf coast and the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys. Isolated tornadoes will be possible in portions of Mississippi and Alabama.

The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes is less-than-one for this storm and is based on the amount of rain to fall over the South Central states with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 8 inches.

RELATED Nestor remnants make landfall in northern Florida

A rapidly strengthening disturbance became Tropical Storm Pablo on Friday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean near the Azores.

The latest update on Saturday afternoon showed the storm moving northeast at 25 mph. The storm will shift north and northwest on Sunday.

Pablo poses no threat to the United States or Atlantic Canada, but it will bring some rain and gusty winds to the Azores over the weekend, and shipping in the area could be impacted. The storm packs sustained winds of 60 mph.

RELATED More frequent tropical storms mean less recovery time for coastlines

Pablo was about 55 miles south-southwest of the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. Saturday update.