Exit polls showed Poland's Law and Justice Party winning the country's parliamentary elections with enough votes to hold a majority in the lower house. Photo by Radek Pietruszka/EPA

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party won the country's parliamentary elections, according to exit polls released Sunday.

The polls showed Law and Justice, or PiS, won 43.6 percent of the vote defeating the Civic Coalition which won 27. 4 percent of the vote. A group of left-wing parties known as the Left won 11.9 percent, the conservative Polish Coalition won 9.6 percent and the right-wing Confederation party won 6.4 percent.

A final count of the vote is expected on Tuesday.

Preliminary seat distribution of the 460-member lower house of parliament, known as the Sejm, showed PiS would earn 239 seats enough for an absolute majority of the chamber.

The Civic Coalition was projected to receive 130 seats, the Left 43, the Polish Coalition 34 and Confederation 13. The German minority would also receive one tweet.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, 70, said he would continue to bring change to the country and warned against LGBT people while touting the traditional family unit.

"There are four years of hard work ahead of us," Kaczynski said. "Poland has to continue changing and it has to continue chinging for the better."