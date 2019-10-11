Pentagon to send troops to Saudi Arabia over Iran tensions

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, shown at a cabinet meeting Oct. 7, announced that the U.S. was sending additional forces to Saudi Arabia. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Defense Department announced Friday it will send thousands of additional troops to Saudi Arabia in response to heightened Iranian tensions.

Pentagon chief representative Jonathan Hoffman said Defense Secretary Mark Esper made the authorization at the behest of the U.S. Central Command. The command covers the Middle East and Central Asia, including Iran and Afghanistan.

"It is clear that the Iranians are responsible for the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities," Esper said in a news conference Friday. "Our international partners agree-including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany."

"Iran's continued malign behavior is part of its larger campaign to destabilize the Middle East and disrupt the global economy. Iran's attempts to use terror, intimidation and military force to advance its interests are inconsistent with international norms," he continued.

The additions to Saudi Arabia include two fighter squadrons, one air expeditionary wing, two Patriot batteries and one missile defense system, known as THAAD.

Hoffman said Esper informed Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Friday morning of its decision.

"Taken together with other deployments this constitutes an additional 3,000 forces that have been extended or authorized within the last month," Hoffman said. "Since May, the Department of Defense has increased the number of forces by approximately 14,000 to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as an investment into regional security."

Esper called on the U.S.'s European allies and "other like-minded countries" to send their own defense assets to the region.

The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is already in the Gulf region and will be there until the end of the year.