Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States offered to lift sanctions against Iran in exchange for talks. But Iran declined the offer. President Donald Trump said it was Iran that made the request to lift sanctions, which he denied. Photo by Iranian presidential office/ EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the United States offered to lift all sanctions against Iran in exchange for talks.

President Donald Trump denied that statement in a tweet Friday morning.

"Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, No!" Trump tweeted.

Rouhani returned to Tehran after his trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York City and called his visit a success. He said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron want Rouhani and Trump to meet.

"It was up for debate what sanctions will be lifted and they said clearly that we will lift all sanctions," Rouhani said.

But Rouhani said he refused because the threat of sanctions still looms if the talks fail.

The United States imposed sanctions on Iran after pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani said he disputes the argument that the Houthi rebels in Yemen don't have the capability to launch sophisticated attacks like the one launched earlier this month against Saudi oil infrastructure.

"I believe in this regard, the Iranian delegation made it clear enough to the world," Rouhani said. "Even some European leaders had issued a statement, stipulating that Iran had a role in the attack, I asked them to provide evidence, which they did not have any."

Rouhani said European leaders don't know what the Houthi can do but they do know about their enemies because they supplied their weapons. He accused European leaders of blaming Iran without real proof.

"Do you understand the meaning of the accusation?" Rouhani said he asked the leaders. "It means chaos and fanning the flames of sedition and fire in the region. They did not have any answer. I said I'll be waiting in Tehran to receive your evidence."

Rouhani blames the U.S. sanctions for the rising tensions with Iran and made it clear he wouldn't negotiate as long as those are in place.

"I believe it was necessary that we make it clear in our meetings and interviews that it is the United States that poses obstacles and does not want issues to be settled," Rouhani said.

Though Iran has reduced its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, the country's nuclear program continues to be monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rouhani met with 15 countries on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"We discussed various issues with countries, and all of them condemned the United States' withdrawn from the JCPOA and its pressures," Rouhani said. "That's a huge success for Iran."

He said the U.S. attempts to isolate Iran have failed.

"Almost all top-level officials, including those from Asia, Africa and Europe had requested to meet with us," Rouhani said. "In my opinion, we were able to deliver the message, the pain and the legitimacy of the Iranian nation to the international community as much as we could."