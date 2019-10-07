Chinese delegation expected in U.S. for 13th round of trade talks

China's Vice Premier Liu He, shown here during a meeting in the United States in April, will lead a Chinese trade negotiating team to Washington on Thursday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The White House said Monday a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He will come to the United States on Thursday to hold the 13th round of trade talks.

The meeting comes after the Trump administration told U.S. companies to start looking beyond China for overseas business while China hit the United States with taxes on $75 billion of U.S.-made products, including a 25 percent tariff on vehicles.

"The two sides will look to build on the deputy-level talks of the past weeks," the White House statement said. "Topics of discussion will include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture and enforcement."

Liu had told visiting guests that he would make U.S. trade negotiators a deal that would not commit to reforms of China's industrial policy or the government subsidies that have been the focus of U.S. complaints for years, Bloomberg reported.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, said he wants a broad trade deal.

"We've had good moments with China," Trump told reporters Friday. "We've had bad moments with China. Right now, we're in a very important stage in terms of possibly making a deal. But what we're doing is we're negotiating a very tough deal. If the deal is not going to be 100 percent for us, then we're not going to make it."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100 points on Monday morning and the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent in early trading with doubts that a trade deal between the U.S. and China could be on the horizon.