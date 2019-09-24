Haze and pollution from pollution shrouds a major power plant in Beijing, China. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Close to two-thirds of all people worldwide say they are satisfied with the efforts their governments are taking to preserve the environment, a new survey showed Tuesday -- the greatest share in more than a decade.

Gallup said its poll, titled "How the World Grades Climate Action," showed 62 percent of respondents worldwide give their leadership a passing grade for their environmental efforts. No approval rating has been higher since 2006, Gallup said.

The approval, however, varies greatly across regions. Satisfaction is highest in Asia, where three in four respondents gave leaders a passing environmental grade.

The poll found Brazilians are least satisfied, at just 30 percent approval, with their leaders' efforts.

Forty-six percent of American respondents gave the U.S. government a passing grade. Dissatisfaction is higher in the United States, at 52 percent. The U.S. figure has declined since showing 60 percent approval in 2014.

The survey follows a major climate change summit at the United Nations on Monday, where teenage activist Greta Thunberg chided world leaders for inaction and said lawmakers are failing on attempts at climate legislation.

"But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal," she said. "The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you."