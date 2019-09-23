Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to strengthen into a powerful Category 3 storm. Photo courtesy NOAA

Sept. 23 -- The fifth hurricane of the Atlantic season, named Lorenzo, is forecast to become the third Category 3 storm in the coming days.

A Category 3 or higher storm is considered a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

The feature was dubbed Tropical Depression 13 Sunday night, became a tropical storm on Monday, and then a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.

"We expect Lorenzo to become the Atlantic season's next major hurricane later this week," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

RELATED Jerry moving closer to Bermuda as tropical storm

"Lorenzo could be a major hurricane for many days with very little wind shear or dry air in its path," he added.

Lorenzo could become the season's second Category 4 or higher storm. Dorian reached Category 5 status near the Bahamas.

As of 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Lorenzo was a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

RELATED Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic

Steering winds will guide Lorenzo on a curved path that takes the storm to the northwest later this week then north to northeast this weekend to early next week.

"If this track holds up, the storm should avoid the islands of the northeastern Caribbean," Kottlowski said.

However, Lorenzo may eventually be a threat to the Azores later next week. The Azores are a group of islands in the east-central Atlantic Ocean.

However, since there is always a possibility of steering winds changing over time, interests over the Lesser Antilles, the Bahamas, the Azores, and especially mid-ocean shipping, should monitor the progress of Lorenzo.

According to Colorado State University Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach, the Western Hemisphere, which encompasses the Atlantic and eastern Pacific basins, has generated 16 named storms since Aug. 21.

"This is the most on record for the Western Hemisphere between Aug. 21 - Sept. 23, breaking the old record of 15 named storms set in 1984 and 2002," he wrote on Twitter.