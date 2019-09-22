Bermuda was bracing for soaking rainfall, gusty winds and rough seas before midweek from Tropical Storm Jerry. Tropical Storm Karen, which formed Saturday, was to the south. Photo courtesy NOAA

Sept. 22 -- Tropical Storm Jerry will track close enough to Bermuda to deliver a period of soaking rainfall, gusty winds and rough seas prior to midweek, according to forecasters.

Jerry weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm early Saturday morning while passing a few hundred miles to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Jerry was about 520 miles east of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph/

Although Jerry is currently moving toward the north-northwest at 12 mph, a cold front set to sweep off the East Coast of the United States on Monday will pull the tropical system northward early this week.

While this northward turn will spare the United States from direct impacts, Jerry's projected path may put the storm on a collision course with Bermuda.

"Jerry will pass close to Bermuda Tuesday or Tuesday night," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. The storm is expected to pass just to the north and west of the islands.

Jerry is expected to be a strong tropical storm or perhaps a low-end Category 1 hurricane on its closest approach. A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph with higher gusts.

"Bermuda can experience strong winds, soaking rain and rough surf as a result of Jerry," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

"These impacts will be amplified if Jerry passes right over the islands," she added. However, this scenario appears least likely at this point.

Just this past week, former Major Hurricane Humberto unleashed fierce winds as it passed just to the north of Bermuda.

Bermuda's building codes require dwellings to withstand sustained wind speeds of 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 2 hurricane. A majority of properties are made of stone and mortar.

As a result, structural damage is unlikely to occur with Jerry, even with its projected path very close to Bermuda.

However, gusty winds can toss around loose items like toys and cause them to become potentially deadly projectiles. Isolated power outages and tree damage may also occur.

Residents should make sure to secure or safely house any outdoor furniture, planters or decorative items ahead of Jerry's arrival.

Waterspouts can occur within Jerry's rain bands.

The rain and wind could hinder any continued recovery efforts from Humberto, according to Gilbert.

Conditions will dramatically improve across Bermuda later Wednesday as Jerry gets swept northeastward.

AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring any potential impacts Jerry may have on Atlantic Canada late this week.

