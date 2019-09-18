Liberian President George Weah, shown here as a candidate in 2017, offered condolences to the families who lost children in a school fire on Wednesday. File Photo by Ahmed Jallanzo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Twenty-six schoolchildren and two others died early Wednesday in a fire at a school in Paynesville City, Liberia.

More than 30 students were sleeping at the school, located near Monrovia, in the early morning hours when the fire broke out, Xinhua reported.

The school was attached to a mosque and police said they were still searching for bodies as Red cross ambulances took bodies away at the scene.

Liberia's President George Weah issued a statement on social media offering condolences.

"My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building," Weah said on Twitter. "This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved.

"Families and the entire Islamic community. May God strengthen them and give them the courage to persevere. Let's continue to keep the families in our prayers," Weah continued.