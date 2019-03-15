Trending Stories

Exercise may cut long-term mortality in older adults, study says
Hip replacement patients don't need precautions, study says
Cheaper home healthcare causes higher readmission rates, study says
FDA not strict enough on e-cigarettes, report says
Study links early-onset menstruation to risk for high blood pressure

Photo Gallery

 
On the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Latest News

Champions League draw: Man United gets Barcelona, Liverpool vs. Porto
Thrift shop warns furniture may be 'haunted'
Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift: I'm 'lucky to call her a friend'
ACC Tournament: Zion Williamson goes 13-13 from field as Duke slams Syracuse
Oil prices volatile after reaching high for this year
 
Back to Article
/