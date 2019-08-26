Hurricane Dorian is seen early Tuesday as a Category 2 storm over the Bahamas. Image courtesy of NHC/NOAA

Sept. 3 -- Hurricane Dorian is now moving toward the U.S. coast as a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday after it stalled over the Bahamas for most of Monday, making the anticipated turn north that puts it on a path to the Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Tuesday update the center of Dorian was about 92 miles northeast of West Palm Beach, Fla., and 106 miles east of Port St. Lucie, Fla. It was moving northwest at 2 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The NHC also said although Dorian has weakened from a Category 3 storm, it's grown in size.

The movement follows almost none by the storm for the majority of Monday, when it was largely stationary over the Bahamas.

The NHC announced a number of new watches and warnings in its new advisory.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the coast of South Carolina, from north of Edisto Beach to the South Santee River -- and a hurricane watch is in effect from north of South Santee Riverto Duck, N.C., including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Freeport, Bahamas, continues to feel the effects of the southwest side of the eye wall.

"The Abacos are still dealing with some very serious hurricane-force winds," said AccuWeather national reporter Jonathan Petramala, who's on the ground in Nassau. "The people they are taking off [the helicopters] do not look like they are in very good condition, but at least the Coast Guard is able to make it out there and perform these rescue operations."

Dorian hovered over the Bahamas, continuously battering the region for nearly 30 hours, moving about 14 miles between 8 a.m. EDT to 4 p.m. EDT, which is slightly more than the length of New York City's borough of Manhattan.

"Our thoughts are with the people of the Bahamas who have experienced savage destruction," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

As the monster storm slowly approached the United States, officials continued to trigger states of emergency up the east coast from Florida to Virginia.

Millions living along the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been forced to evacuate. In North Carolina, Cooper issued a state of emergency on Sunday and urged residents to be prepared and cautious.

"North Carolina has endured flooding from two strong hurricanes in less than three years," Cooper said in a statement. "Now is the time to prepare for Dorian. To the people of North Carolina, particularly those still recovering in the eastern part of our state, we are working hard to prepare and we are with you."

In South Carolina and Georgia, Govs. Henry McMaster and Brian Kemp enacted mandatory evacuations for over 1 million people to take effect on Monday at noon. McMaster signed the executive order on Saturday, and Kemp signed his executive order Sunday, ordering residents living east of Interstate 95 to evacuate.

South Carolina's evacuation order covers around 830,000 people, which McMaster recognizes might not be supported by all. In order to make transportation efforts smoother, all lanes on major coastal highways were turned to one way heading inland.

"We can't make everybody happy," McMaster said. "But we believe we can keep everyone alive."

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a state of emergency on Thursday to include all 67 counties, aiming to prevent fuel shortage issues that have plagued the state in years past.

"We just got off a video conference call with President [Donald] Trump and the FEMA folks, Govs. McMaster, Cooper, DeSantis and I about the path of the hurricane and the preparations," Kemp said in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday. "It's still a massive storm and still heading our way. We're hoping it's going to turn north, but we need folks to remain vigilant and flexible."

Trump spoke with both DeSantis and Florida Sen. Rick Scott last week, assuring both that the state would receive the support necessary. In order to stay in the states for the storm, Trump opted to send Vice President Mike Pence in his place to a previously scheduled trip to Poland.

According to initial estimates from the Red Cross, more than 13,000 homes have been destroyed in the Bahamas from Dorian. In coastal cities of the southeastern United States, officials are working to prepare residents for similar extreme damage.

Coastal cities in Florida were some of the first to evacuate, as DeSantis moved to suspend tolls on numerous major highways in order to assist with the movement of coastal residents.

In Melbourne Beach, a barrier island centrally located on Florida's Atlantic coast, residents refused to take Hurricane Dorian lightly, despite forecasts suggesting the storm may not make landfall there. Petramala reported that many of the homes and business there have been boarded up for days in anticipation of Dorian's wrath.

"Folks are not ready to believe that this is going to stay off the coast," Petramala said in a report filed for the AccuWeather TV network.

Mark Puleo contributed to this report for AccuWeather