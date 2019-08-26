Sept. 4 -- Hurricane Dorian is moving up along the central Florida coastline on a path forecasters say will lead it to the Carolina coast, where officials have declared a federal emergency.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update Wednesday Dorian was about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Fla., 126 miles northeast of Orlando and 143 miles southeast of Jacksonville, moving northwest at 8 mph. It carried maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, well above the threshold for Category 2 strength.

The storm is projected to begin a northwesterly motion Wednesday morning, followed by a turn to the north in the evening, the NHC said.

"On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast," the advisory said. "The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning."

The NHC said hurricane conditions are expected within the warning zone in Florida and the Carolinas throughout Wednesday. Tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for the Bahamian islands and the advisory south of Sebastian Inlet, Fla., has been downgraded from a hurricane warning to a tropical storm warning.

After dealing a heavy hand of destruction to the Bahamas, Dorian weakened into a Category 2 storm Tuesday, with 110-mph sustained winds. Officials have confirmed at least 7 deaths following Dorian's beating in the Bahamas. But forecasters warn that even though the wind speeds are weakening, the storm still poses extreme danger to the southern coast of the United States.

The crawling, slow progress of the storm allowed the hurricane to spend more than 24 hours dumping rain and whipping intense winds across the island nation. Dorian is the slowest forward-moving major hurricane in a 24-hour period ever, and slowest since Wilma in 2005.

In the southeastern U.S., evacuations for more than two million people began on Monday afternoon. Governors from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia all signed state of emergencies and called for mandatory evacuations.

Both the storm surge warning and the storm surge watch were extended farther north, with the warning now reaching South Santee River in South Carolina and the watch now reaching Cape Lookout in North Carolina.

A hurricane warning is in effect north of the Savannah River to Surf City.

Despite the mandatory evacuations, some residents in New Smyrna, Fla., have decided to wait out the storm.

"People who work and live here on the beach who have decided to stay behind; they tell me that they are a bit concerned with the real threat of storm surge," AccuWeather Correspondent Bill Waddell reported. "Especially because of the speed that Dorian is moving with right now."

"It is likely, there's been a lot of flooding down where I'm at, that's what I'm more concerned about than anything," Jen Pridemore, a New Smyrna Beach resident, said.

About one hour north up the Florida coast, residents in America's oldest city, St. Augustine, braced for the impacts of Hurricane Dorian. As one resident put it, a sense of the inevitable has set in there, even if landfall never happens.

"We're just in one of those towns that when a hurricane comes close to us with a six- or eight-foot surge, yes, everything's going to flood," Steven Drake said on Monday. "In a storm like this, the water comes up, and there's nowhere for it to go."

Scenes from all around St. Augustine on Monday showed businesses boarded up and fortified by sandbags as Dorian hovered a little more than 100 miles off Florida's Atlantic coast.

Even though the eye wall of the storm is expected to remain offshore, powerful winds and tropical storm conditions along the Florida and Georgia coasts are expected during the first half of the week. Dorian is forecast to slowly weaken along much of its northeastward route from Georgia to North Carolina waters. The hurricane is likely to be a Category 1 near North Carolina during Friday morning.