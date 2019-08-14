A$AP Rocky guilty in Sweden assault trial, but won't go to jail

The rapper was given a conditional sentence, but no additional jail time. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Rapper A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault in a Sweden court Wednesday, but avoided a jail sentence because it was determined his crime was not of a "serious nature."

The court ruled that a fight last month involving the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, did not warrant additional jail time.

Prosecutors pushed for Mayers, 30, to spend at least six months in jail. The trial lasted three days.

The entertainer was allowed to leave jail and Sweden earlier this month pending the verdict. At a concert in California, he said the ordeal was "scary" and "humbling."

Mayers and others in his entourage said they acted in self-defense against two men who'd been harassing them.

The case attracted widespread attention, and support from U.S. President Donald Trump and celebrities Kim Kardashian-West and Rod Stewart.