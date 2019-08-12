Iran threatens war if Israeli warships enter the Persian Gulf

Iran threatened war if Israeli warships enter the Persian Gulf as part of the U.S. maritime coalition. Photo by Rouhollah Vahdati/ISNA | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps threatened war if Israel joins the maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf.

Last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said they would help the U.S.-led effort to "protect the security of the Persian Gulf."

Iran considers the maritime coalition "illegal" and said leaders in Washington and London fabricated the incidents to legitimize their presence in the Persian Gulf. Iran has been accused of attacking four oil tankers in May and two in June.

"The United States and the United Kingdom must assume responsibility for the Zionists regime's illegal presence in the Persian Gulf waters," IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri told Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen Sunday. "Any presence of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf waters is illegal, as it may result in war and confrontation in the region."

The coalition is meant to protect the shipping lanes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. About 20 percent of the world's oil passes through that area.

Katz didn't claim Israel had ships in the Persian Gulf. Israel's contribution to the mission would be limited to intelligence.