Afghan security officials investigate the aftermath of an improvised explosive device that exploded near Kabul University, killing eight and wounding 33. Photo by Hedayatullah Amid.

July 19 (UPI) -- An improvised explosive device blew up near the southern entrance to Kabul University in Afghanistan Friday, killing at least eight people and injuring 33.

The death toll continues to rise with Ministry of Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar reporting the latest numbers at 10 a.m. local time Friday.

The attack happened at 7:20 a.m.

Kabul police said the IED was inside a private vehicle that was driven to the site. Two vehicles caught fire from the explosion.

A traffic officer is among the dead.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban and Afghan officials wrapped up two days of meetings in Qatar that resulted in an eight-point road map for peace in the country.