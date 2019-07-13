U.S. soldier killed 'in action' in Afghanistan

Thousands of war memorial crosses are shown on display at the Arlington West Memorial Project in Santa Monica, California on May 29, 2011. The beach memorial represents thousands of soldiers killed in Iraq Afghanistan. The 12 mock caskets represent the soldiers killed that week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. soldier was killed "in action" Saturday in Afghanistan, the NATO-led security alliance said.

The NATO-led Resolute Support said it would not release the name of the soldier or give further details until 24 hours after giving notification of the death to the soldier's family.

The death will bring the total number of deaths among U.S. military in Afghanistan this year to 11, a website that tracks casualties of U.S. forces, iCasualties, shows.

Over 2,400 U.S. service members have died since the war started in 2001, after the 9/11 attacks.

RELATED Teen suicide bomber kills 6 at Afghanistan wedding

The Washington Post reported Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that two American soldiers were killed and three wounded in a bomb attack in Wardak province, west of Kabul, but offered no additional evidence.

Earlier in the week, Taliban officials and Afghan government leaders, acting in an unofficial capacity, concluded the two days of Inter-Afghan dialogue in Qatar on a positive note with an eight-point road map for peace. Among the points, the two groups agreed the country would be "united" and "Islamic" and one that sets aside "all ethnic differences."

U.S. Special Rep. Zalmay Khalilzad said the talks were critical and tweeted ahead of the talks that "the most productive session to date" in dialogue about peace process had been in the last six days.

RELATED Biden to seek greater involvement in global alliances as president

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the United States is hoping for a peace deal by Sept. 1, ahead of Afghan presidential elections.

The Trump administration is demanding a ceasefire as violence continues, but the Taliban is demanding a timeline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan before agreeing to a ceasefire.

A July 1 car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital, which the Taliban claimed responsibility for, killed dozens of Afghans and wounded more than 100, including many children.