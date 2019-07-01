Scores wounded in Kabul car bomb blast

Afghan security officials secure the scene of a suicide bomb blast near a governmental institution in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Photo by Hedayatullah Amid/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- At least one person has been killed and 65 others have been wounded following a powerful blast in the Afghan capital on Monday, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said a car bomb was detonated in Kabul targeting the Ministry of Defense's logistics and engineering center, which is located in a township where more than 100 families reside, Tolo News reported.

Nine children were among the wounded, said Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.

The Afghanistan Football Federation, which is in the vicinity of the blast, said it caused "serious injury" to players and staff. Some, it said, were cut with glass as a result of the explosion.

Special forces officers have cordoned off the area and were in a standoff with up to five gunmen.

Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said the attack puts on display the Taliban's "inherent criminal nature."

"We will not be deterred by such outrage to pursue & punish the miscreants," he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said via Twitter that the car bomb explosion was followed by "multiple martyrdom seekers" who have engaged in a firefight with Afghan forces.

"Tens of MoD officers, gunmen & workers killed so far & op continuing," he said.

The U.S. Embassy, which is in the vicinity, said it has not been impacted by the attack.

"We strongly condemn the Taliban's latest brutal attack against fellow Afghans," it said via Twitter.

Earlier, Mustafa Kazemi, director of police organizational communications for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, reported the explosion occurred at about 8:55 a.m.

Earlier, Mustafa Kazemi, director of police organizational communications for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, reported the explosion occurred at about 8:55 a.m.

"I was too close to the area but safe," he said. "Ears are still blocked."

The attack came amid ongoing negotiations between the United States and the Taliban in Qatar over U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

There has been an increase in attacks in Afghanistan by the Taliban as of late. Prior to the car bombing in Kabul, Mujahid said that there had been 52 operations within the past 24 hours, resulting in almost 200 people killed.