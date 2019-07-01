China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said President Tsai Ing-wen's plan to stop in New York runs in opposition to Chinese policy. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The Chinese government condemned Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday after Tsai said she would travel across a route that includes a stopover in New York during a visit to Caribbean countries.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing Tsai's decision to stop in New York runs in opposition to Chinese policy, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"China has consistently opposed official exchange between the United States and Taiwan," Geng said. "This position is firm and clear."

Since Tsai assumed office, tensions have escalated between Taiwan and the mainland. China does not recognize Taiwan's sovereignty under its One-China policy, and Tsai has taken a stronger stand against Chinese military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait.

On Monday Geng also urged the United States observe the Three Joint Communiqués, a collection of three joint statements between the two governments. The spokesman said China has raised Tsai's travel issue with the United States and "expressed concern."

Tsai is expected to make visits from July 11 to 22 to four Caribbean countries. She is to visit Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and St. Christopher and Nevis.

China is expressing its displeasure in other ways.

Australia's ABC News reported Monday Beijing blocked online live-streaming of Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards.

Also known as the "Asian Grammys," the decision came after a Taiwanese presenter made a statement about the Hong Kong anti-extradition protests.

Presenter Jen Chiang-da had said, "Hong Kong, add oil!" Live-streaming was blocked after the statement was made, according to the report.

The show aired on Saturday, ahead of major protests in Hong Kong on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the handover of the city to China.