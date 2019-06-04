Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened Monday to quit if coalition partners don't stop hindering the government. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has threatened to leave office if coalition members in his government don't stop feuding.

Conte issued the ultimatum Monday, calling out League Party leader Matteo Salvini and Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio for failing to compromise on budget negotiations. He said the fighting has paralyzed the government.

"I therefore call on both political forces ... to make a clear choice," he said on Italian television. "Whether they intend to continue in the spirit of the [government]."

Both coalition partners leaders answered by reaffirming their commitment to the Italian people.

Conte was chosen by coalition leaders as prime minister a year ago to lead Italy's populist government after an inconclusive election. Tensions have risen since and have been aggravated by Salvini's League Party winning 29 seats in European Union elections last month. De Maio's party gained only 19.