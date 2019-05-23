Indian Election: PM Modi commands massive lead in early count

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters wearing masks depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the BJP's predicted win in parliamentary elections in Amritsar, India. Photo by Raminder Pal Singh/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- As the counting of votes continued in the world's biggest election Thursday, an early tally showed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was soaring to a second term as his Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 292 of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, according to India's Election Commission.

If trends continue, Modi, 68, would have bested his 2014 election win when his party won 282 seats.

A total of 272 seats are required to a majority government in the Indian parliament called the Lok Sabha.

Trailing far behind in second was the main opposition Indian Congress Party, led by Rahul Gandhi of the political powerhouse Gandhi family, leading in 51 seats, which is a small increase from the 44 seats it won in the last election.

The 2019 Lok Sabha rolling elections ran through seven stages beginning on April 11 and ending May 19 with some 900 million eligible voters throughout the country.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister was quick to congratulate Modi on his "magnificent victory."

"We look forward to working closely with you," he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan announced as the votes were being tallied that it had successfully test-fired a Shaheen-II surface ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II conducted. Capable of carrying both conventional & nuclear warheads upto a range of 1500 KMs. Shaheen-II fully meets Pak's strat needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/I9t468wxnq— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2019

The two countries were at the brink of war earlier in the year following a terrorist attack in the disputed Kashmir region of India that resulted in some 40 Indian soldiers killed.

Modi blamed Pakistan for harboring the terrorist group, which inflamed tensions between the two countries resulting in several military skirmishes.