Floods, landslides kill at least 29, displace 12,000 in Indonesia

Torrential rains triggered floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, displacing at least 12,000 people. Photo by Diva Marha/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- At least 29 people have died, several are missing and thousands have been displaced due to floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, officials said.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Board, said severe weather over the weekend caused flooding and landslides throughout the island, displacing some 12,000 people while impacting a total 13,000 of the island's residents.

The death toll climbed from 17 Sunday to nearly 30 Monday.

In response, the National Disaster Mitigation Board offered Monday $158,306 to Bengkulu province to help the worst affected.

"The ready-to-use aid will be handed out to district and city disaster mitigation agencies in line with the extent of damage arising from the disaster," Sutopo said in a statement.

Sutopo said six people were killed when they were buried by landslides Saturday in the Lampung Regency along the island's west coast. Most of the dead were killed in Central Bengkulu District, where nearly two dozen died from a landslide at the foot of a mountain

Longsor juga terjadi di Kabupaten Pesisir Barat Lampung pada 27/4/2019. Akses jalan Pesisir Barat - Bengkulu tertutup longsor. 6 orang meninggal dunia tertimbun longsor. pic.twitter.com/k6OosW6K3Y — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) April 28, 2019

Some 184 houses, four schools and numerous roads and bridges throughout the island were damaged, the Jakarta Post reported.

Hundreds of cows, goats, sheep and oxen were also killed, Sutopo said.

"The disaster's impact will be further assessed as not all the affected areas have been reached," he said in a statement Sunday.