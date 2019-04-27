Cyclone Kenneth caused extensive damange in northern Mozambique on Friday. Photo courtesy International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent/EPA

April 27 (UPI) -- A cyclone in Mozambique has killed five people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and displaced more than 18,000 people since Thursday's landfall, authorities said Saturday.

Tropical Cyclone Kenneth had the strength of a Category 4 hurricane when it arrived late Thursday in the southeast African nation of Mozambique packing 125 mph sustained winds.

It made landfall between the districts of Macomia and Mocimboa da Praia, in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique, a U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report shows.

Kenneth has left at least five people dead, authorities said.

Before reaching Mozambique, Kenneth killed three people in the island nation of Comoros on Wednesday.

Kenneth has destroyed at least 3,384 houses and displaced more than 18,000, initial reports from the National Institute of Disaster Management show.

Ibo island and Quissanga and Macomia districts in northern Mozambique were especially hard-hit.

"Ninety-five percent of the homes on Ibo have been destroyed -- not only roofs blowing off, but down to the ground," said island hotel owner Kevin Record. "We've got about 50 people sleeping in our lodge. The situation remains dire. There's still no power on Ibo and no access."

Ahead of the storm, the government and Red Cross volunteers evacuated "at least 30,000 people from areas at highest-risk," according to the INGC.

Though Kenneth has dissipated, more lives and property are at risk as more heavy rain can making flooding problems worse this weekend, AccuWeather reported.

"A flooding disaster can unfold in Cabo Delgado where Kenneth slammed onshore," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski. "Additional downpours into this weekend can push the AccuWeather Local StormMax to 600 mm [24 inches]."

The cyclone hit the area barely a month after Cyclone Idai, marking the first time in recorded history two strong tropical cyclones have hit Mozambique in the same season. Officials said hundreds of thousands are at risk from floods and mudslides.

Idai killed hundreds of people in Mozambique and Zimbabwe, and 56 people in Malawi.