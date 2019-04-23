Philippines rocked by second earthquake in two days

The Philippines was rocked by two earthquakes in two days, resulting in at least 11 dead and scores missing. Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked San Julian on the Philippines island of Eastern Samar Tuesday, a day after an earthquake hit the Asian nation's largest Luzon island, killing at least 11 people.

The quake occurred at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday and was tectonic in origin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, adding that damages and aftershocks were expected.

San Julian was the only town that experienced Intensity 6 effects, which the institute describes as "very strong," while numerous towns on the island experienced Intensity 5, which is considered "strong" and Intensity 4, which is considered "moderately strong."

Philippine Red Cross said it was on full alert following Tuesday's quake and that it had dispatched ambulances to respond to reported injuries in Eastern Samar.

It reported that damage had been sustained to the ACE Medical Center in Tacloban City as a result of the quake.

"We also dispatched roving teams in Eastern Samar and Albay to immediately assist affected individuals," it said on Twitter. "Our PRC Leyte chapter have put blood units on standby."

The province's disaster management office also said that sections of East Samar were experiencing power outages.

RELATED Japanese cleared to return to ghost town from 2011 disaster

The quake occurred some 620 miles away from where volunteer firefighters were fighting earlier Tuesday to rescue dozens of people trapped under a multi-story supermarket in Pampanga province that collapsed Monday as a result of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake hit the provinces of Zambales and Pampanga at 5:11 p.m. Monday with its epicenter located 11 miles east of Castillejos at a depth of 6 miles, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

At least 11 residents were killed and dozens more were missing following the quake, the Philippine's Inquirer reported.

The quake also damaged the control tower and passenger terminal of Clark International Airport near the capital of Manila, causing its operations to be suspended, Rappler reported.

On Tuesday, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda said the province approved for the immediate rebuilding of downed structures in order to help residences cope with the tragedy, CNN Philippines reported.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte was to visit the Pampanga province Tuesday afternoon, his presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said earlier.