6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the west of Hualien, Taiwan, causing damage to buildings 75 miles away in the capital of Taipei. Photo by EPA-EFE/USGS

April 18 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake shook Taiwan Thursday, bringing transportation to a temporary halt in the capital of Taipei.

At 1:01 p.m., the magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck at a depth of 11.6 miles some six miles off the coast of Hualien city, the country's Central Weather Bureau said.

The greatest impact was experienced in Hualien County with the bureau registering a "Local Largest Intensity" of 7.

The temblor was felt 75 miles away in Taipei where buildings shook violently and train service was temporarily suspended for about 20 minutes as a safety precaution, Taiwan News reported.

Trains stuck between stations were moved to the nearest station for passengers to disembark, the Taiwan Railways Administration said, adding that water mains at Hualien City Rail Station broke, flooding the passenger waiting hall.

There was also reports of widespread damage to buildings including ceiling panels falling to the floor.

However, an office building had to be evacuated as it began to tilt and the 100 or so people were moved to nearby Yitong Park.

RELATED Earthquakes linked to fracking in China

The quake also caused segments of the main mountain road through Central Taiwan to close due to the risk of landslides.

While there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities, the country's Interior Ministry said it had established an emergency response center, the New York Times reported.

The Central Weather Bureau said the main quake was followed by three aftershocks, with the strongest registering as a 4.1-magnitude.

Earlier in the day, it also registered a 3.4-magnitude temblor off the southeastern coastal county of Taitung.

Last February, Hualien was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that injured 285 people and killed 17 others, 14 of whom died when the Yun Men Tsui Ti building collapsed on top of them.