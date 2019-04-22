U.S. offers $10M for financial disruption to Hezbollah

The U.S. State Department said Hezbollah has had growing political influence in Lebanon. File Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Monday offered a $10 million reward for information leading to a financial disruption to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

U.S. Treasury Department official Marshall Billingslea said Washington, D.C., wants to "hit Hezbollah in the wallet." Hezbollah, which the United States considers a terror organization, has sent fighters to Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad, and has had growing influence in Lebanon's government.

The State Department said it would pay the reward for information about Hezbollah's sources of revenue, any major donors, financial institutions facilitating transactions, businesses owed by the group, front companies or other criminal schemes.

"This includes specifically information on corporation and shareholder documents," Billingslea said. "We will pay for bank records, customs forms, real estate transactions and anything evidencing money laundering or cash smuggling."

The reward will be paid through the State Department's Rewards for Justice program.

The State Department also highlighted three alleged Hezbollah financiers about which it is seeking information: Adham Tabaja, Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi and Ali Youssef Charara.