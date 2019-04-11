Australia leader Morrison sets national elections for May

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday national elections will be held in mid-May. File Photo by David Moir/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday set national elections that could bring in the nation's seventh leader in a little more than a decade.

Morrison announced the elections for May 18. His Liberal National coalition government is seeking re-election with promises of tax cuts and greater economic stability. Recently, his party has been lagging in opinion polls.

The May 18 vote could elect a new prime minister, just eight months after Morrison took office. He faces a serious challenge from Labor Party leader Bill Shorten. Morrison's governing coalition has been reduced to a minority in government, due to a series of party resignations. They need to win several seats in the election to again rise to the majority.

"I believe in a fair go for those who have a go," Morrison said Thursday. "And what that means is, part of the promise that we all keep as Australians is that we make a contribution and don't seek to take one."

Shorten responded by promising a boost for the Australian economy.

"What we believe is in making sure the economy works in the interests of working and middle-class people when everyday Australians are getting a fair go, this economy hum," he said.

Both candidates are pitching tax cuts, but in different ways. Morrison's coalition supports cuts across the board -- $302 billion over 10 years. Shorten's party is pushing for larger tax cuts to benefit Australians earning less than $48,000 a year.

Shorten also supports green measures like electric vehicles, but that environmental stance has been criticized by Morrison as too expensive.