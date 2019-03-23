Blasts kill at least 3 at stadium in Afghanistan's Helmand province

People react after twin bomb blasts targeting the Farmers Day ceremony attended by the Governor of Helmand province, in Helmand on Saturday. According to reports at least three people were killed and more than 30 others were wounded. Photo EPA-EFE/Watan Yar

March 23 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed in explosions at an agriculture ceremony in Afghanistan's Helmand province Saturday, officials said.

Witnesses cited by Voice of America said there were two blasts at the ceremony, held in a stadium: one in a tent and another that occurred as attendees tried to escape the facility. Afghanistan's TOLO News reported two mines caused the explosions.

A government spokesman told TOLO News that at least three people were dead, while Voice of America reported at least four deaths.

More than 30 individuals were injured in the attack, which TOLO News reported was claimed by the Taliban.

Helmand's governor, Mohammad Yasin, was in attendance at the event when the explosions happened. Voice of America reported that Yasin suffered superficial injuries.