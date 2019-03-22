Two U.S. service members were killed Friday during an operation in Afghanistan. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann/Released

March 22 (UPI) -- Two U.S. service members died in Afghanistan on Friday while conducting a military operation, NATO said in a statement.

The names of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after family members have been notified, NATO said. No further details were provided as of Friday morning EDT.

The deaths mean at least four U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan in 2019. The United States and Taliban are currently working through a peace process in the country.

NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan has about 17,000 troops. About half are supplied by the United States.