Participants hold a banner that reads "Utrecht never bends" during the silent march to commemorate the victims of the shooting in Utrecht, the Netherlands, on Friday. File Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- A Turkish man confessed Friday to opening fire aboard a tram earlier this week in Utrecht, Netherlands, killing three people and injuring five others, Dutch prosecutors said.

Gokmen Tanis, 37, said he acted alone when he launched the attack and led police on an hours-long manhunt across the city. Prosecutors didn't say whether Tanis offered a motive for the shooting.

Police arrested two other men in connection with the attack, but released them from custody.

A judge extended Tanis' detention for another two weeks while authorities investigate the shooting. The suspect also will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The shooting took place Monday on a tram at the 24 October Square station before Tanis allegedly led police on a chase. Police said they found a letter in a getaway car he used that makes them believe the shooting was a terror attack.

Police tracked down Tanis, 37, by analyzing surveillance footage in the area and the getaway vehicle. He was armed when confronted by police, officials said.

Among the dead were a 19-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 49-year-old man. Investigators said it doesn't appear the gunman knew any of the victims.