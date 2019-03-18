Bolivia expels 5 Venezuelans accused of conspiring against Cuban Embassy

Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) attends a ceremony on January 10 inaugurating Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. File Photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- Bolivia's government has expelled several Venezuelans accused of conspiring against the Cuban Embassy in La Paz, Bolivian media reported Monday.

Five Venezuelans had been detained in a migration case and confessed they were involved in political activities, Colombian minister Carlos Romero said, El Deber reported. They were part of a larger group in which eight other Venezuelans sought asylum, the report said.

"They go hassle and attack the Cuban embassy, politically conspiring, then later accept they did this for money," Romero said.

The total number of Venezuelans expelled for alleged conspiracy against the Cuban embassy is six, La Razon reported.

Unlike neighbors Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, Bolivia still formally recognizes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the nation's legitimate leader -- as opposed to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who's recognized as "interim president" by many countries, including the United States. Cuba also recognizes Maduro.

Bolivian President Evo Morales has had a close relationship with Venezuela for over a decade, since the regime of Maduro predecessor Hugo Chavez.

More than three million Venezuelans have left their country in recent years, with many going to neighboring countries in South America -- Colombia and Peru leading the list.