Angelica Rivera seeks divorced from ex-Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto'

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his wife Angelica Rivera watch the annual Bastille Day military parade at Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 14, 2015. File photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Angelica Rivera, the former first lady of Mexico and actress, announced she will be seeking a divorce from Enrique Pena Nieto, who left as president two months ago.

Rivera, 49, posted on Instagram Friday her nine years of marriage to Pena Nieto, 52, will be ending. It was the second marriage for both of them.

"Today all my energy, strength and love are focused on continuing to be a good mother, on recovering my life and my professional career," Rivera said, according to a translation of a post made in Spanish,

She said regrets "this very painful situation" and she had always given her all to her marriage.

The couple were married on November 2010 when he was governor of Mexico State.

Rivera, a onetime telenovela actress on Televisa as well as a singer and model, resides in the United States with her two daughters.

Nieto had three children from his second marriage and two outside his first marriage, including one who died as an infant.

His six-year term ended on Dec. 1.

The last time they were seen together in an official event was the Independence Day festivities on Sept. 16, 2018, Hola! reported. They also attended the funeral of Alfredo del Mazo Gonazalez, a politician, on Jan. 11.