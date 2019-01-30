Canada reduces diplomatic staff in Cuba after more illness

Canada said a 14th person linked to its embassy in Havana has become ill. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Canada is reducing its diplomatic staff posted to Havana by up to half after medical testing revealed an additional employee with "unusual" health symptoms, the country's Global Affairs announced Wednesday.

The department said 14 Canadian employees, spouses and dependents have exhibited mysterious symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, nausea and difficulty concentrating. All affected Canadians have received medical attention.

They have not identified a cause for the symptoms.

In April, Canada recalled diplomats' families and designated Havana as an "unaccompanied post."

"Canada will continue to have an embassy in Havana, Cuba, headed by an ambassador. Full consular services will be available to Canadians in Cuba. However, some other programs may be adjusted in the coming weeks," Global Affairs said Wednesday.

The government said it doesn't appear that travelers are at risk in Cuba.

In March the United States decided to permanently send a scaled-down number of staff members to its embassy after U.S. officials divulged that 25 embassy employees there were victims of alleged sonic attacks.

The U.S. State Department also said that some American travelers reported suffering symptoms -- including hearing loss, dizziness, fatigue and headaches -- consistent with the alleged sonic attacks at the embassy.

A study released in December said some of the affected Americans have permanent inner ear damage.