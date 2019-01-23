Protests in Venezuela set to oppose Maduro regime after failed coup

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of anti-government protesters and regime loyalists are set to clash Wednesday on the streets on Venezuela, the opposition newly encouraged by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

The demonstration comes two days after a military coup attempted to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for a second term this month.

Maduro won snap elections in May amid a boycott by opponents. The United States, European Union and many neighboring Latin American countries called the election a fraud. Protesters opposed to Maduro's reign support National Assembly President Juan Guaido and want him to lead a transitional government until new elections are held.

Pence called Maduro a dictator who has no "legitimate claim to power" and said the Trump administration also supports Guaido.

"As the good people of Venezuela make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say: estamos con ustedes (we are with you)," Pence said in a video posted to Twitter. "We are with you. We stand with you, and we will stay with you until Democracy is restored and you reclaim your birthright of [freedom]."

Maduro fired off a response, calling for a "total absolute revision" of Venezuela's diplomatic relations with the United States and said the country will make "political, diplomatic and defense decisions" to defend the country's democracy. He also accused Pence of inciting the coup attempt earlier this week.

"Never before has an official of the highest level come out in the name of his government, he spoke on behalf of the president of the United States, to say that in Venezuela, the opposition must overthrow the government," Maduro said in a televised message.

Guaido said his bid to replace Maduro is backed by Venezuela's constitution.

"[Wednesday] is about reuniting the people to tell the world about the steps we're going to take to end the usurpation, to achieve a transitional government and a free election," he said.

The Venezuelan National Assembly pushed a bill Tuesday to offer amnesty for civilians and military officials who acted against Maduro. But the Venezuelan Supreme Court, in support of Maduro, ruled the National Assembly is illegitimate and its laws have no value.

Monday's coup attempt was quickly suppressed and 27 soldiers were arrested.

Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Monday's mutiny was an attempt by soldiers to steal weapons and give them to opponents of the government "so they can carry out acts of violence, [cause] injuries and deaths during the protest."

The oil-rich nation squandered its wealth through mismanagement, wrecking its economy and pushing as many as 3 million Venezuelans to flee the country since 2014.