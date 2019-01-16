U.N.: Violence in Democratic Republic of Congo killed 900 over 3 days

The violence between Dec. 16-18 left more than 400 structures burnt or pillaged. Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nearly 900 people died during three days of ethnic violence last month in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations said Wednesday.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said clashes between the Banunu and Batende communities in Yumbi territory left at least 890 people dead from Dec. 16-18. Another 82 people sustained injuries.

The clashes across four villages burned or pillaged 465 houses and other structures, including two schools, a healthcare center, a market and an election office. The violence canceled the Dec. 30 election in parts of the territory.

The United Nations said most of the affected villages' 16,000 people have been displaced into the Republic of Congo.

The UNHRC said it launched an investigation into the reports of violence.

"It is crucial that this shocking violence be promptly, thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators be brought to justice," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said. "This is essential to ensure justice for the victims of these horrific attacks, but also to prevent new episodes of intercommunal strife, and to address the anger and feelings of gross injustice that may otherwise lead to repeated cycles of violence between communities."