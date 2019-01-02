Nicholas Haysom, the U.N. envoy to Somalia, was banned from operating in the country after the Somalian government accused him of meddling. Photo by Hedayatullah Amid/EPA

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Somali government has banned United Nations envoy Nicholas Haysom, saying he interfered in the country's internal affairs and sovereignty.

Haysom had called on the Somali government to give a legal basis for the arrest of Mukhtar Robow and civilian deaths during protests last month.

Robow is a former leader of the terrorist group al-Shabab who was running for president of South West State. His arrest sparked violent protests in the country.

Somalia said Haysom "was deliberately embroiled in the affairs of the state, violating diplomatic norms."

"Somalia notifies U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations envoy Nicholas Haysom is persona non grata in the country and cannot operate," Somali officials said in a Tuesday statement.

Haysom, of South Africa, was appointed as special representative to Somalia in September.

The order to ban Haysom coincided with a mortar attack against the U.N. facility in Mogadishu. Two U.N. workers and a contractor were injured. The al-Shabab terrorist group, affiliated with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack.