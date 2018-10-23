Turkish president: Khashoggi's was 'brutal' and 'political murder'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed new details in the death of Jamal Khashoggi Tuesday but stopped short of any evidence directly linking the attack to the Saudi royal family. | License Photo

Protesters demonstrate outside the White House on October 19 to call attention to the disappearance and death of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a "brutal" and "political murder" that requires an independent investigation and trial.

Erdogan revealed new details in the disappearance of the Washington Post columnist, including that a consulate team scouted out the Belgrad Forest on Oct. 1, the day before Khashoggi died.

His speech before parliament Tuesday stopped short of any claims linking the attack back to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wasn't mentioned.

Erdogan said the team of 15 Saudis flew to Istanbul early in the morning on Oct. 2, including a forensic expert and intelligence officers. They removed the hard discs from the security cameras inside the consulate.

When Khashoggi arrived at the consulate, his fiancee Hatice Cengiz stayed outside and started to become concerned when he didn't return. Khashoggi told Cengiz to raise an alarm if he didn't come out after four hours. Cengiz called an adviser to Erdogan.

One of the Saudis then donned Khashoggi's clothes, glasses and a fake beard to give the illusion that he'd left the building. Security cameras tracked him through town to a crowded area, where he changed clothes in a bathroom and ditched a bag, presumably with Khashoggi's clothes, in a trash can.

Saudi officials initially denied Khashoggi's death and it wasn't until Friday Riyadh acknowledged he'd been killed. Authorities arrested 18 Saudis, including the 15-member team identified by Turkish investigators.

Erdogan also said Tuesday there's a social media campaign to denigrate Turkey's credibility and they know who was behind it.

Erodgan asked where Khashoggi's body was hidden, who ordered the hit team to Istanbul and why it took nearly two weeks to open the consulate building to investigators. He also said the Saudis had a "local cooperator" who took the writer's body and called on them to reveal who that person is. He also noted Khashoggi first visited the Saudi consulate on Sept. 28.

Erdogan did not mention audio recordings leaked to a Turkish state-run newspaper that indicate Khashoggi had his fingers cut off during an interrogation and was beheaded and dismembered.

He also did not identify any members of the 15-man hit team, though Turkish intelligence has shown scanned passports that identify them, including some who are believed to be in bin Salman's inner circle. U.S. officials have said such a death could not have happened without the crown prince knowing about it.