South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen meet at a summit in Copenhagen on Saturday. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen agreed on the process toward complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Rasmussen welcomed Moon's diplomatic efforts through inter-Korean summits to work towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace in the country, and expressed firm support in his endeavor at their summit on Saturday in Copenhagen.

Moon visited Denmark on the last leg of his European tour and held a summit with Rasmussen. The two leaders announced a joint press statement after their summit on Saturday.

They also pledged cooperation and partnership in areas of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medicine and welfare, as well as in the course for the fourth industrial revolution.

The two also reiterated the importance of free trade and the multilateral trade system amid the emergence of trade protectionism.

The two countries vowed to implement measures to achieve the U.N.'s sustainable development goals and work towards realizing the green economy.

Moon also met Danish Queen Margrethe II before his summit with Danish prime minister and pledged to expand cooperation between the two countries. They agreed to designate the year 2019 a year of bilateral exchanges to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.