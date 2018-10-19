Moon Jae-in: Korean peace would complete link between Asia, Europe

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in poses with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during the Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels on Friday. Moon called for support from ASEM member states for his continued engagement with North Korea. Pool Photo by Piroschka Van De Wouw/EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for support from member states of the Asia-Europe Meeting for his continued diplomatic engagement with North Korea in Brussels on Friday.

Moon said peace on the Korean Peninsula would lead to "common prosperity in Asia and Europe" during a speech that summarized his North Korea policy and outlined plans to further strengthen links between Korea and Southeast Asia and with Europe, News 1 reported.

"I met with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong Un three times to confirm his commitment to denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said.

"The 70-year hostile relationship between North Korea and the United States has been settled, and they are now sitting down and holding a dialogue for peace," the South Korean leader added. "I ask for continued interest and encouragement from ASEM members."

Moon did not mention the issue of North Korea sanctions -- which he said should be eased during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron this week in Paris.

The South Korean president said "through solidarity" Asia and Europe should pursue the "joint goals of international peace and stability" in addition to "sustainable economic and social development."

Moon said areas of cooperation should include sectors that pertain to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and technological innovation.

"The connection between Asia and Europe will be completed through peace on the Korean Peninsula," the president said, referring to his New Southern Policy that addresses Seoul's ties with ASEAN nations.

Moon's statement came the same day South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Singapore.

South Korean television network KBS reported Friday the two sides agreed to coordinate on the implementation of a military agreement that would ensure a "unified defense posture" that would align with the inter-Korea Panmunjom Declaration.

Earlier in the week, the United Nations Command held its first trilateral consultation with representatives from both Koreas on disarming the Joint Security Area between North and South.

