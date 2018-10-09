South Korean actor Cho Jae-hyun speaks in a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, in 2014. EPA

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A woman has filed a lawsuit against award-winning actor Cho Jae-hyun, mired in a series of sexual assault allegations.

The woman claimed that Cho sexually assaulted her when she was 17 and filed a $264,000 compensation suit against the actor, South Korean media Hankyoreh reported on Tuesday.

Cho is one of the central figures, accused of multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations, in South Korea's #MeToo movement.

A slew of sexual harassment and assault accusations have emerged and been reported in media since early this year.

Cho starred in several award-winning films directed by Kim Ki-duk, including Pieta, which won the Golden Lion at the 69th Venice International Film Festival in 2012.

Kim has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault allegations.