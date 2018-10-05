Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was grilled for five hours Friday. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced five hours of questioning Friday related to multiple corruption charges, on the same day new developments arrived in a case involving his wife.

Netanyahu was interrogated at his home for a gifts scandal, in which he's accused of offering favors to billionaire benefactors and an illicit deal with a newspaper to receive favorable media coverage.

Netanyahu has denied both claims.

"Now, after the 12th interrogation, it's entirely clear that the investigations of the prime minister are not only meatless -- they're boneless," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. "[As in previous sessions] this time, too, the prime minister responded to all of the questions he was asked with full confidence, fully aware that nothing happened and therefore nothing will happen."

It's not clear if a third case was discussed, which accuses Netanyahu of trading favors for favorable media coverage.

Netanyahu has not been charged in any of the cases. He's also a witness in a case involving the purchase of three German submarines. Israeli television broadcast footage of police arriving at his official residence. No additional details were provided.

In a separate matter, Sara Netanyahu faces a formal indictment for allegedly diverting $104,000 in public funds for personal expenses.

Police have been investigating whether Judge Hila Gerstel was promised an attorney general appointment in exchange for dropping the case against Sara Netanyahu. The probe into Gerstel was dropped Friday.

"The investigation's findings led to different conclusions than those derived from the initial information and evidence," Israeli police said in a statement.