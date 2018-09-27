Israel's Netanyahu accuses Iran of hiding nuclear facility

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a photo of Iran's alleged secret atomic warehouse is as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an assortment of visual aids Thursday to accuse Iran of hiding a previously unknown nuclear facility during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City.

The premier called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to investigate the warehouse in Tehran and accused the organization of declining to probe allegations he made earlier this year.

"The IAEA still has not taken any action. It has not posed a single question of Iran. It has not demanded to inspect a single new site discovered in that secret archive," Netanyahu said. "So I decided to reveal today something else that we revealed to the IAEA and to other intelligence agencies."

The prime minister presented three poster boards to the assembly, two maps and a photograph of the alleged nuclear site. Netanyahu said Iranian officials began removing radioactive material from the facility after he revealed information about a raid at a nearby nuclear archive facility in April.

He said the warehouse stores "massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran's secret weapons program" and could hold up to 300 tons of nuclear materials.

"Iran has not abandoned its goal to develop nuclear weapons ... Rest assured that will not happen. What Iran hides, Israel will find," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also said there were Hezbollah precision missiles sites in Beirut.

In April, the prime minister said Israel had thousands of pages of documents proving Iran is secretly pursuing a nuclear program. Netanyahu, long in opposition to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, said Iran lied when it agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of sanctions in 2015.