Update: 1 man missing after airplane crash in Micronesia

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said Saturday one man is missing after a flight crashed into the sea a day earlier off a small island in Micronesia.

The crash occurred Friday morning when the pilot missed the runway under poor weather conditions. Officials initially said all passengers survived the incident.

The male passenger was last seen in a small boat transporting passengers and crew to shore, an airline statement said, adding that the airline has contacted his family and it is working with local authorities to locate him.

"As of 12:30 p.m. today, we are unable to account for a single male passenger and are working with the local authorities, hospitals and investigators to locate this passenger who was aboard our flight PX 073," Air Niugini statement said. "Initial on scene reports had indicated that all passengers and crew had been safely evacuated from the aircraft."

"The airline confirms that all other passengers and crew have been accounted for," statement added.

Air Niugini scheduled a special flight "to allow those passengers who wish to complete their trip to Port Moresby and onward to their final destinations."

Six passengers remain hospitalized in Micronesia and they are in stable condition.