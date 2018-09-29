Trending Stories

Senate delays Kavanaugh vote to allow time for FBI probe
Rare storm called 'Medicane' bearing down on Greece
Rosa now a Category 4 storm aiming for Mexican coast
Indonesian island rocked by magnitude 7.5 earthquake Friday
Facebook: 'View as' feature opened 50M accounts to hackers

At least 384 dead after magnitude-7.5 Indonesia quake
Famous birthdays for Sept. 29: Chrissy Metz, Bryant Gumbel
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018
On This Day: First American woman scales Mount Everest
