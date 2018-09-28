A magnitude 7.5 earthquake rocked Indonesia Friday. Image courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A swarm of earthquakes shook the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The largest quake was a magnitude 7.5 and hit about 5 p.m. local time. The earthquake occurred at a depth of about six miles

About 10 minutes later, an aftershock measuring 5.8 magnitude was detected by the USGS. Earlier in the day, there had been a magnitude 5.0 earthquake in the same area.

The Donggala area in central Sulawesi Province had significant damage, according to a disaster agency spokesman.

A video posted by Severe-Weather EU shows a massive tsunami coming ashore and quickly flooding the town of Palu in Indonesia.

More aftershocks are expected in the coming days.

More than 500 people have died in earthquakes in Indonesia in recent months.