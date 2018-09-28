South Korean cookie shop sold Costco desserts as store-made

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A South Korean bakery shop popular for organic cakes and cookies has been under fire as consumers accused them of selling dessert products from American retailer Costco.

Owners of Mimi Cookie admitted that they used cookies from Costco and cake rolls from a local bakery company Samlip as they struggled to meet increasing orders.

"The roll cakes were hand-baked at our store at first, but we made the wrong choice as the orders surged," said Mimi Cookie in an apology statement, according to Korea Joongang Daily. The owners repackaged them to fake as store-made.

The owners, however, claimed that they made macaroons and other cakes, according to an online food retailer, where the bakery shop .

RELATED South Korea employment for elderly highest among developed countries

Mimi Cookie, which opened in 2016, went popular with their organic bakery products. The products were sold at high prices and delivered to customers nationwide via an online retail store.

A few consumers began to see similarities between desserts from the shop and products sold at Costco stores in South Korea. The suspicion grew quickly as more customers reported resemblance.

The shop closed following a series of consumer reports.

The store, which advertised their products as organic, wasn't certified as an organic bakery shop either, Yonhap reported.

"I feel outraged by their slogan 'we make healthy products on behalf of our baby's name. We only use organic flour,'" said an anonymous consumer on a CBS Radio show.

Police said it will launch an investigation into the shop owners and products.