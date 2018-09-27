South Korea to open duty-free stores at arrival terminals

Sales at local duty-free shops spiked 36.7 percent on-year to US$1.34 billion in July on a shopping spree by private Chinese vendors. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea announced that it will open duty-free stores at arrival terminals next year, ending more than a decade-long debate on launching the shops, South Korean media Yonhap News reported on Thursday.

It will open duty-free shops at arrival gates at Incheon International Airport next year to boost spending by foreign tourists and resolve inconvenience by South Korean outbound tourists of having to carry duty-free items purchased at departure gates during their travels.

The decision comes amid the growing number of foreign tourists to the country and as more international airports open arrival duty-free shops.

Japan opened its first duty-free shops at arrival gates last year. China allowed sales of duty-free items at arrival terminals in 2008 and approved more retailers to operate in 2016.

The issue of operating duty-free shops at airport arrival gates have long been debated in South Korea. It has met with opposition by companies running duty-free stores at departure gates and concerns for violation of equity of taxation.