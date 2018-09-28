Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami, second from left, said Friday the United States and Saudi Arabia must respect Iran's red lines. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A senior Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps commander warned Saudi Arabia and the United States Friday against crossing Iran's "red lines."

Brigadier General Hossein Salami addressed people before Tehran's Friday prayers started. He said the perpetrators of a terrorist attack on a military parade Saturday in southwest Iran that killed at least 29 people were backed by the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"Stop hatching plots against others, you're not invincible," Salami said in a Press TV report. "You are sitting in your glass palaces, and you can't withstand the blade of the Iranian nation's revenge."

"Our self-restraint is deeply rooted in our revolutionary nobility, but if you cross our red lines, we will surely cross yours," he added.

Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Movahed Kermani, who leads Friday prayers in Tehran, threatened U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

"The US and Israel would rue the day as their bases would not be safe anymore if they make the slightest mistake," the cleric warned.